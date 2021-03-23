RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A Mexican national has been convicted on child pornography charges after authorities say he tried to swallow memory cards containing pornographic images when he was detained following a traffic stop.

Federal prosecutors say David Sierra Orozco, 31, was convicted Tuesday after a two-day jury trial in Raleigh, North Carolina. of possessing child pornography.

Local deputies in Harnett County stopped Orozco in July 2017 after they say he was driving his Lexus erratically. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed a hidden compartment in the car and found more than $100,000 in cash.

Orozco was taken to the county jail on a charge of driving without a license, While being searched, officers found a folded $100 bill. When they unfolded it, memory cards fell to the floor.

At a preliminary hearing, an agent testified that Orozco grabbed the memory cards and tried to eat them. He swallowed one and chewed another that deputies were able to retrieve., the agent said. Three other cards were unscathed, and they contained multiple images and videos of child pornography.

He faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced in June. His lawyer declined comment Tuesday.

