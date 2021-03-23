Sen. Charles E. Grassley is demanding justice against several individuals who lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee over allegations against Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh during his confirmation in 2018.

The Iowa Republican sent a letter Tuesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray asking for an update on four people who came forward with false allegations about Justice Kavanaugh when the committee was looking into a different allegation from Christine Blasey Ford.

Mr. Grassley said it’s “the responsibility of the Justice Department and FBI to hold those who mislead and obstruct Congress accountable for their criminal behavior,” and demanded to hear back by April 6.

He’s made similar requests in the past but has not had a response.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to the Washington Times about the letter.

During the 2018 high court confirmation hearing to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, Ms. Blasey Ford came forward with claims that Justice Kavanaugh, who was tapped to fill the vacancy, assaulted her when they were in high school, but she could not say where or even what year the assault occurred.

The committee and the FBI probed the allegation but couldn’t find any corroborating evidence. While the investigation was underway, an individual from Rhode Island contacted congressional investigators to say Justice Kavanaugh assaulted a friend on a boat but later admitted on social media to have lied.

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti and his client Julie Swetnick also alleged gang rape against the justice while another woman, who later claimed it was not true, said she and a friend were raped by the judge.

Justice Kavanaugh vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

After facing an FBI review into Ms. Blasey Ford’s allegations, Justice Kavanaugh was ultimately confirmed to the high court by the U.S. Senate.

Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation was raised in another letter to Justice Department officials earlier this month.

Just last week, Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse accused the FBI of conducting a “fake” investigation to help deflect sexual misconduct allegations against Justice Kavanaugh.

In a letter to Mr. Garland, the Rhode Island Democrat said he wants the now Democrat-led Justice Department to probe the FBI’s handling of the allegations against Justice Kavanaugh from three years ago.

Mr. Whitehouse said the FBI review in 2018 “appears to have been politically-constrained and perhaps fake” to protect former President Trump’s nominee.

