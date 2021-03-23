HESPERIA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot Tuesday and a suspect is under arrest, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized in unknown condition following the shooting in Hesperia, the department said on Twitter.

A suspect is in custody, the department said. No other details were immediately provided.

The public was urged to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

The shooting occurred in a commercial area of the city of about 95,000 residents on the southern edge of the Mojave Desert.

