PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) - A fugitive wanted in an Arizona shooting incident and a parole violation in Oregon has been killed, authorities said Tuesday.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said 42-year-old Edward Kayer was fatally shot by deputies Monday night following a chase in Prescott Valley.

Kayer, of Carefree, was wanted by Sedona police for allegedly firing more than a dozen shots outside a restaurant on Feb. 27 after an argument.

Nobody was injured, but Kayer had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.

Sedona police received a tip Monday afternoon that Kayer was in Prescott Valley and he was spotted on a motorcycle.

Prescott Valley police said Kayer refused to pull over and dumped his motorcycle so he could flee.

He was found hiding in a field around 10 p.m. and reportedly fired multiple shots at deputies before they returned fire.

Authorities said Kayer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kayer was convicted of manslaughter in Oregon and served a 15-year prison sentence.

He was prohibited from possessing a gun and was wanted for a parole violation in connection to the manslaughter case, authorities said.

