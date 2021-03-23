The Department of Health and Human Services is asking the Pentagon to provide temporary housing in Texas to help deal with the soaring number of unaccompanied immigrant children coming across the Mexican border.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday Homeland Security officials would like to use facilities at Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Bliss, near El Paso.

“We have just received this request,” Mr. Kirby told reporters. “We’ll analyze it and evaluate it just like we would any request for assistance.”

Mr. Kirby said he didn’t know how many children might be sent to the military bases or when they are expected to arrive. HHS officials have apparently made recent visits to both military bases.

“We have a request and those are the two sites that HHS asked for support from,” Mr. Kirby said.

