FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing her husband during an altercation in a parking lot has been sentenced to 32 1/2 years in prison.

An Allen County judge sentenced Jamie Marsee, 25, on Monday in the death of Austin Harrison, 24. She pleaded guilty in February to voluntary manslaughter and invasion of privacy in his death.

Witnesses said they saw the couple arguing in Midwest Pipe and Steel’s parking lot before the on May 14, 2020, attack, The Journal Gazette reported.

Marsee told police she had gone to her husband’s workplace to get a child’s car seat from Harrison, with whom she’d argued earlier, and she became enraged when he threw the car seat.

Marsee then went to her SUV to retrieve a knife commonly used for filleting fish and during an ensuing scuffle, Harrison had her in a “bear hug.” Once a coworker separated the pair, Harrison began bleeding and collapsed, according to court records.

Marsee told police she and Harrison both had their hands on the knife and that Harrison had stabbed himself. She told officers she realized Harrison had a knife in his chest when he fell, so she pulled it out to try to help him, court documents states.

Marsee told police she didn’t mean to kill Harrison but had asked another witness to get rid of the knife or “clean it or swab it with bleach.”

