A GOP Senate candidate in Ohio released a campaign ad Tuesday attacking President Biden’s approach to the southern border, accusing him of caring more about illegal immigrants than struggling Americans.

Jane Timken, former chair of the Ohio GOP, is vowing in the new spot to “be tough on illegal immigration.”

“During the pandemic, Ohio’s small businesses and families struggled to survive,” Ms. Timken says in the ad. “What was Joe Biden’s first legislative proposal - a liberal plan to give amnesty to 12 million illegal immigrants.”

The unveiling of the ad coincides with Mr. Biden’s trip to Ohio Tuesday to promote the benefits of the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” that Democrats passed without support from a single GOP lawmaker.

Polling shows the relief package - which includes $1,400 checks to some taxpayers and the expansion of the child tax credit - is popular with the public.

Mr. Biden’s approach to the surge of immigrants entering the country across the US-Mexico border is another story.

The problems at the border are creating major headaches for him and raising serious questions about his administration’s decision to unwind some Trump-era policies.

“I’m running for the U.S. Senate to put hardworking Ohio families first,” Ms. Timken says in the ad. “American jobs, American schools and American healthcare should be for American citizens, not illegal immigrants.”

Ms. Timken is running in 2022 for the seat that Republican Sen. Rob Portman is leaving after opting against seeking re-election.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.