President Biden on Tuesday will address the mass shooting in Colorado before he departs for an Ohio trip to promote his coronavirus-relief package, the White House said.

Mr. Biden also directed flags at the White House to be flown at half-staff in memory of the 10 victims at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder.

The victims included a 51-year-old police officer who responded to the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.