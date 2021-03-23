Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday described the deadly shooting Monday at a Colorado grocery store as “tragic.”

“It’s tragic,” Ms. Harris said at an unrelated event. “Ten people going about their day, living their lives, not bothering anybody.”

“A police officer who was performing his duties with great courage and heroism. Seven children, I understand,” she said. “It’s tragic.”

The White House said President Biden has been briefed on the shooting and that Mr. Biden’s team will keep him updated.

Ten people were killed Monday in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder. The officer who was killed was identified as Officer Eric Talley, 51. Officer Talley was the first to respond to reports of the shooting, according to police. The suspected gunman was taken into custody on Monday.

The Colorado shooting comes less than a week after eight people were shot and killed at several Atlanta-area massage parlors.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on gun control Tuesday. The hearing had been scheduled before the Colorado shooting.

Advocates have been pressing Mr. Biden and congressional Democrats to pass legislation to tighten gun-purchase background checks and ban high-powered firearms such as the AR-15-style rifle, which was reportedly used in the Colorado shooting.

The Democrat-led House passed legislation this month to tighten background checks. The measures have no chance of winning the 60 votes needed to thwart a possible filibuster in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between the two parties.

