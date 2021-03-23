Vice President Kamala Harris is breaking with the recent custom of saluting the honor guard as she boards Air Force Two.

According to at least four video clips in recent days, compiled by Fox News, Ms. Harris does not return the salutes given her by the Marine guards boarding or leaving the vice-presidential plane.

Fox News reported that Ms. Harris’s two predecessors — Mike Pence and Joseph R. Biden — can be seen saluting their guard.

Ms. Harris is not part of the military chain of command — the president alone is commander-in-chief and the vice president has no formal role — meaning the military obligation to salute one’s superior does not exist. Nevertheless, vice presidents usually get saluted as a courtesy.

The tradition of saluting the Marines outside Air Force One began under then-President Ronald Reagan.

