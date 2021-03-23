NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The convictions and life sentences for a father and son involved in an armored truck robbery that turned deadly in 2017 have been upheld by a federal appeals court.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected multiple arguments in appeals by Armstead Kieffer and his son Jerome Kieffer. The court, in a decision dated Friday, upheld their convictions on multiple federal counts in connection with robberies of armored trucks servicing a New Orleans bank in 2015 and a credit union in 2017.

A guard was killed by a colleague’s bullet during the botched 2017 robbery in a shootout with the suspects.

A third suspect, Deltoine Scott, pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to more than 16 years. That suspect cooperated with prosecutors. The Kieffers both argued that their convictions should have been thrown out because Scott’s testimony was unreliable, a contention rejected by the court.

“Whatever the problems with Scott’s credibility, his account was neither physically impossible nor outside his powers of observation; the jury decides credibility of witnesses, not the appellate court,” Judge Catharina Haynes wrote for the three-judge panel that decided the case.

