The long drive to work is getting longer, which may be bad news for the millions of Americans who have become accustomed to — and even happy to be — working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The average one-way commute in the United States increased to a new high of 27.6 minutes in 2019,” reported the U.S. Census Bureau, which based the figure on travel time data among U.S. workers as tallied in the American Community Surveys between 2006 and 2019.

“The majority of workers, approximately 57%, left for work between 6:00 a.m. and 8:29 a.m. Among this group, those leaving between 6:00 a.m. and 6:29 a.m. reported the longest average travel time to work at 32.8 minutes,” the federal agency reported.

“The longest average travel times were associated with various forms of public transportation. For example, workers who traveled to work by bus had an average commute of 46.6 minutes,” the Census advised.

The findings also revealed the commuting extremes. The Census said that 8.5% of commuters spent up to an hour getting work, while 6.7% devoted up to 89 minutes a day for the process. Last, but certainly not least, 3.1% had a commute that lasted 90 or more minutes.

“Workers who traveled by typically longer-distance public transportation modes, such as long-distance train, commuter rail, or ferryboat, had the longest one-way average travel time at 71.2 minutes, more than double the national average,” the report said.

