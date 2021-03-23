DETROIT (AP) - One man has been fatally shot and three others wounded as they drove along a street on Detroit’s westside.

An SUV pulled alongside their car about 10:50 p.m. Monday and shots were fired at the men, according to Detroit police.

The car’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passengers were taken to hospitals and were listed Tuesday in temporary serious condition.

Police said the shooting was under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.