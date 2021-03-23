Maryland entered the second phase of its coronavirus vaccine distribution plan on Tuesday.

Under Phase 2A, residents age 60 and older are now eligible to be inoculated.

The next phase, which begins March 30, includes residents age 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from the virus.

Health department data as of Tuesday show more than 2.7 million vaccine doses have been distributed, of which over 2.2 million have been administered. More than a quarter of the state’s more than 6 million residents have reportedly received at least one dose.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he plans to make additional vaccine announcements during a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

