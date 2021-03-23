BALTIMORE (AP) - A lawyer for Baltimore‘s top prosecutor and the City Council president is alleging misconduct by federal prosecutors who are investigating the married couple.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that the attorney is also seeking a suspension of the criminal investigation.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is married to City Council President Nick Mosby. A federal grand jury is looking into her campaign, their businesses and their tax returns dating back to 2014.

A. Scott Bolden, the Mosby’s attorney, targeted prosecutors Stephen M. Schenning and Leo J. Wise in a letter to the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

“There is no question that the investigation against my clients is frivolous, politically-motivated, and arises from the animus both Mr. Schenning and Mr. Wise have against State’s Attorney Mosby,” Bolden wrote.

The attorney’s letter was first published by The Washington Post.

The letter claims that Schenning and Wise have a grudge against Marilyn Mosby. It says the grudge stems from alleged leaks from her office during the federal investigation of the Baltimore Police Department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. Bolden claims the two leaked grand jury proceedings to “harass, degrade and embarrass” the Mosbys.

Marcia Murphy, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Baltimore, did not immediately respond Monday evening to a request for comment from the newspaper.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.