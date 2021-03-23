LOS ANGELES (AP) - A police officer shot a man outside a Los Angeles police station Tuesday afternoon, marking the sixth time officers have opened fire this week, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said what appears to be a semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene, though officers have not yet been able to determine if it is a real gun or a replica.

The man’s condition was not immediately available, but he was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured, Moore said.

The man came to the entrance of the Olympic Community Police Station, just west of downtown Los Angeles, around 2:15 p.m., Moore said. The man alerted an officer he was there, and the officer came to the front door. The chief said it’s not clear if the officer spoke through the door or opened it.

The man’s speech was incoherent, and the officer noticed the handgun and called for backup, Moore said. Officers came to the front of the station and at some point, an officer fired one shot that struck the man. The chief said he did not have information about what led to the shooting.

Tuesday’s shooting is the tenth time members of the Los Angeles Police Department have opened fire this year. In the other five shootings within the last week, two men were killed. Two others were wounded, and a SWAT officer shot in the chest and face, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Moore called the recent spate of shootings “striking” but said they were not related, the newspaper reported. The last two years have recorded 30-year lows in police shootings.

