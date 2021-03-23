The National Park Service announced Tuesday that access to the District’s famed cherry blossom trees will be restricted during peak bloom amid coronavirus concerns.

Pedestrian and vehicular access to the Tidal Basin, East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park will be limited and parking lots will be closed during the blooming period, according to a press release.

Park officials said the start and end dates for the rules depend on the bloom cycle predicted to occur between March 26 and April 12.

The limited access is part of an effort to avoid overcrowding which led officials to shut down the Tidal Basin last year.

The announcement comes after the four-week National Cherry Blossom Festival — which is largely virtual this year — began over the weekend.

