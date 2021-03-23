HOUMA, La. (AP) - An 8-year-old girl is dead after someone opened fire on the car she was in, police said Tuesday.

The police chief in Houma said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page that the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the southeastern Louisiana city.

Witnesses told police that a light-colored sedan was following a dark-colored compact car that the girl was in and someone in the sedan was shooting at the other car, said Police Chief Dana Tymone Coleman.

A man and a woman in the compact car then drove to the hospital with the child who was pronounced dead, the chief said.

Police are interviewing more witnesses, gathering evidence and encouraging anyone with additional information to report it to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region.

