LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - Police have released the names of two Livingston men who died in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend.

Police Chief Dale Johnson said Jason Cushing, 23, was shot by Aza Ziegler, 41, during an exchange of gunfire Sunday morning, the Livingston Enterprise reported.

Ziegler was talking to responding officers when he shot himself, Johnson said.

Officials said a woman called 911 at 5:40 a.m. Sunday to report she and a friend were being harassed by Ziegler. Officers responded, but could not find Ziegler.

Less than two hours later, she called and reported Ziegler was in the house and the men were involved in a physical fight.

While officers were on the way to the house, shots were fired and Cushing was hit.

The woman was able to leave the residence before police arrived. She was treated for minor injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation by state and local agencies.

