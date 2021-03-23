MSNBC co-host Joe Scarborough ranted against the Biden administration’s “backwards” thinking on the immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border, saying it “made the situation worse” by not explicitly telling migrants they will not be allowed in the country.

“As long as you have a permissive immigration policy, you’re going to have a crisis at the border,” Mr. Scarborough said. “It’s dangerous for the children, because more children are going to keep coming until you tell them, no, we’re not going to let them in—”

Co-host Mika Brzezinksi interjected, “But you do understand they are saying that now. They’re sending ads—”

“No they’re not,” Mr. Scarborough fired back. “They’re saying, ‘don’t come,’ but they’re still not saying, ‘we’re not going to let unaccompanied minors in the United States,’ which is what they’re going to have to say.”

Mr. Scarborough lamented that there are people all over the world trying to get into the U.S. by legal means while “we have a policy that allows people to come in illegally” and cut the line.

“It’s not fair,” he said. “It’s not safe to the children and the Biden administration has to understand if they’re going to continue this policy, there aren’t enough hotel rooms in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California that can hold all the migrants that are going to be coming.”

Mr. Scarborough‘s comments came after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that the Biden administration did not have an open invitation to migrants but that it would not “expel into the Mexican desert” minors who come over unaccompanied.

Mr. Scarborough said that’s exactly what they’re doing: By not explicitly stating unaccompanied children will be turned away at the border, thousands will continue to make the dangerous journey.

“The thinking of the Biden administration is so backwards,” the MSNBC co-host argued.

“I’m sorry there’s no other way to put it: the Biden administration has made it worse, and it’s this simple: you either stop inviting people to this country … or else you’re responsible for sending minors through a dangerous trek of hundreds of thousands of miles,” he said.

“They’re trying to blame the Trump administration, but a lot of outside observers are saying that actually the mistake they made was their language was too inviting … too encouraging of people and secondly, they did throw out a lot of guidelines the Trump administration had that would have prevented this crisis from happening,” he added, citing the former president’s so-called Remain in Mexico policy, which required migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while awaiting U.S. entry.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.