BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A man accused of firing a weapon in two areas of Burlington, hitting several homes, is also facing a federal drug crime.

Burlington Police are charging Loren Senna, 37, with multiple crimes connected to the shooting on Friday evening near Peru, Allen, and Murray streets, WCAX-TV reported.

Police say they learned that someone shot an AR-15-style rifle at two different sites. When officers discovered the man matching witness descriptions in a vehicle parked at a plant and surrounded him, he backed the vehicle into a police cruiser and sped off, police said.

Police found the abandoned Jeep at an apartment complex parking lot and connected it to a home in South Burlington, where they stopped suspects leaving in another car. Police said they found a large amount of narcotics and a firearm on them, the news station reported.

Senna is now facing a federal charge of drug possession with intent to sell after officials say about 8 ounces of crack cocaine was found in the vehicle he was driving. A message was left with the federal public defender representing him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.