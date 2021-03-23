WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Authorities say a juvenile in a home in West Fargo was shot in the head Monday night after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted robbery in the neighborhood.

West Fargo police say a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy came out of a home on Parkway Drive and tried to rob the driver of a car that they had called to the location. That’s when shots were fired and the juvenile in the home was shot. The victim’s condition is not known.

Police said the two suspects are facing charges of reckless endangerment with a firearm, robbery and discharge of a firearm within city limits. Authorities are looking for the owner or driver of a dark colored vehicle that was targeted in the robbery.

The shooting was not related to a Sunday night case where another juvenile was shot, police said in a release.

“The West Fargo Police Department shares the concerns of our community after experiencing two shootings in two days resulting in innocent victims being injured,” the statement said, noting that the incidents were targeted to specific people and “not the larger community.”

