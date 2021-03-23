Pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell on Monday asked a federal court to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against her over her claims of election fraud, saying her speech was political in nature and protected by the First Amendment.

In a 90-page filing, she said she was advocating for former President Trump as a lawyer and that political speech can be “inherently prone to exaggeration and hyperbole.”

“Reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process,” her court filing read.

Ms. Powell had argued unsuccessfully in federal lawsuits in the state of Georgia, Michigan and Arizona that Dominion Voting Systems had ties to software developed by the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez in order to “steal” elections.

Her lawsuits alleged the company’s machines could be connected to the internet in violation of election laws. The courts ultimately dismissed her complaints.

Dominion filed a defamation lawsuit against Ms. Powell in January, aiming to hold her liable in court for intentionally spreading lies that caused damage to the reputation of the company.

