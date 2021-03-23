Americans are increasingly saying, “Build the wall.”

A majority of voters now say they want to see the government finish construction of former President Donald Trump’s border wall, according to new polling from the Senate Opportunity Fund, which also found Americans itching for a tougher approach to illegal immigration than President Biden is taking.

They also see the migrant surge as a “crisis” and blame Mr. Biden for causing it, the poll said.

And by large margins — 71% to 19% — voters said they want to see the administration get tougher on illegal immigration, including enforcing existing laws and ending incentives that spur people to make the attempt.

Those are sobering stats for the White House, which is facing growing bipartisan unease on Capitol Hill over the state of the border. Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress label the record pace of illegal immigrants and the crowding in Border Patrol facilities a crisis, defying Mr. Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who have rejected that label.

Growing support for the border wall is particularly striking.

When then-presidential candidate Mr. Trump proposed a wall during the 2016 campaign, it cleaved the country, with supporters and opponents about evenly divided. While Mr. Trump was in office, support slipped, with 55% opposed, according to a 2019 survey from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

Polling now shows support is at 53%, compared to 38% opposition, according to the Senate Opportunity Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to GOP issue polling.

Much of the change in support appears to be among the left, where opposition to the wall has softened now with Mr. Trump out of office. The Chicago Council poll showed 85% of Democrats opposed, but the Senate Opportunity Fund found 63% of liberals opposed.

On Capitol Hill, even some senators who’d been wary of Mr. Trump’s wall-building plans now say completing the barrier should be part of any border strategy Mr. Biden pursues as he tried to gain a handle on the surge.

The White House and Mr. Mayorkas have tried to blame Mr. Trump for the surge, saying he left a “gutted” immigration system.

Voters aren’t buying it.

In the Senate Opportunity Fund survey, 59% blamed Mr. Biden, compared to just 28% who exonerated him. Another 12% were unsure.

Migrants themselves also say it was Mr. Biden and his policy changes that spurred them to make the trip, figuring they’d have an easier time jumping the border and burrowing into the U.S. under the new administration.

For the most part, that’s not true. Single adults are being expelled under a coronavirus pandemic health order — one of the few get-tough Trump policies the Biden team has retained.

But in other key cases, including illegal immigrant children and families, it is true that migrants are having better luck in jumping the border and gaining a foothold here.

Nearly 10,000 unaccompanied juveniles crossed the border without permission last month.

Mr. Biden has rebuffed calls to head to the border himself, saying he’ll go eventually.

Members of Congress, though, are making the trek, and say it’s eye-popping.

“I just think more people from up here go to the border see things for themselves, the better it is because I think we’re kind of locked into competing parallel universes when it comes to what’s happening. I think it’s good when people see it for themselves,” said Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican.

He said he’ll be part of a group of 15 senators going to visit soon.

Mr. Cornyn has become a bipartisan fulcrum on immigration, making a previous trip with Rep. Henry Cuellar, Texas Democrat, and signing a letter to Mr. Biden with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona Democrat.

Other polling firms have also detected a newfound interest in border security among Americans with Mr. Biden now at the helm.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey released last week found just 41% approved of Mr. Biden‘s handling of immigration. And a Hill/HarrisX poll released this week found 76% of voters labeled the border situation a crisis.

The Senate Opportunity Fund survey polled 802 registered voters nationally, with an oversample of 417 voters in states considered contested in elections. It was taken March 16-18.

