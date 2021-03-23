MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A shooting at a Madison homeless shelter has left one man wounded by a shooter who is on the run, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, one officer fired his or her weapon when confronting the armed suspect inside the shelter, but did not hit anyone.

Police were dispatched to the temporary men’s shelter for a medical issue about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers heard gunshots inside the building and confronted an armed man inside, according to DOJ.

Police found a man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Monday night that investigators believe the man who was taken to the hospital was shot before police entered the building.

Law enforcement officers are looking for a 23-year-old suspect wanted on a possible attempted homicide charge. A man initially detained at the scene was later determined not to be involved in the incident, police said.

DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the officer firing his or her weapon and is assisted by the Madison Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the State Crime Lab.

