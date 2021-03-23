OBERLIN, La. (AP) - A Louisiana teenager has been jailed in connection with a series of fights that broke out at a high school prom after-party, sending one teenager to the hospital, according to authorities.

Collin Blake Kershaw, 19, was charged with two counts of aggravated second-degree battery stemming from an assault, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert III. A judge set Kershaw‘s bail at $80,000 during a hearing Monday, the American Press reported.

Fights erupted and multiple shots were fired by several suspects amongst a large crowd of mostly juveniles at a private residence between Oberlin and Kinder early Sunday, authorities have said.

Investigators said they believe Kershaw traveled from the Lake Charles area to the gathering, which Hebert described as an “after-prom party” that wasn’t affiliated with Kinder High School. The sheriff didn’t describe the specific incident Kershaw was allegedly involved in.

One 17-year-old was hospitalized with minor injuries then later released, Hebert said. Several other teens sustained minor injuries, and two victims were struck by a suspect wearing brass knuckles, he said.

Several others believed to have attended the party were identified, and additional charges were expected, Herbert said.

It was unclear whether Kershaw had an attorney who could comment for him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.