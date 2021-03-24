ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - A 16-year-old boy is the second person arrested in connection with the slaying of a popular teacher in South Carolina’s Orangeburg County.

Deputies arrested the teenager Tuesday on a charge of murder for his alleged role in the death of Karl Williams, 49, WIS-TV reported.

“This individual was taken into custody at an Orangeburg apartment complex today by members of my team and those of the U.S. Marshals,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’ve investigated this senseless shooting since moment one.”

It was unknown if the teenager has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

On Dec. 14, deputies responded to a shooting call at a residence and found Williams “laying on the floor inside of the doorway unresponsive and appeared to have been struck in the torso by gunfire,” the report states.

Aloysius Green Jr., 18, was arrested Jan. 25 on a charge of murder in connection with the shooting, police said.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Calik Guinyard, is awaiting extradition to South Carolina from Florida, where he’s being held on separate charges.

