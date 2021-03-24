PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - A woman who told authorities she was overdosing on drugs exchanged gunfire with Florida troopers before being taken into custody, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Jason King said no one was wounded during the incident Tuesday evening in Escambia County, news outlets reported.

King said a state trooper was finishing a crash investigation when a partially dressed woman approached him and said “she was in an overdose situation.”

The trooper called EMS and pursued the woman who had walked away toward a pickup truck, King said.

Inside the truck, the woman pointed a gun at the trooper and fired, King said. Another trooper had arrived at the scene and at least one of them returned fire, he said. It’s unclear how many shots were exchanged and whether both troopers fired their weapons.

The unidentified woman was eventually arrested and hospitalized. King said she will face charges.

King said the two troopers will be placed on “at least three days of administrative leave for mental health purposes.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement won’t be investigating the incident since no one was wounded.

