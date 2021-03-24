President Biden admitted Wednesday that the border is seeing “serious spikes” of illegal immigration, and he tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to try to convince Mexico and Central American nations to do more to stop the flow.

“This new surge we are dealing with now started in the past administration but it is our responsibility,” Mr. Biden told reporters.

The move to deploy Ms. Harris comes after the Mr. Biden team canceled previous agreements worked out by the Trump administration with Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, and as Mexico’s level of cooperation in taking back migrants has dipped.

Ms. Harris will now be tapped with trying to lead new negotiations.

