The renewed push for a carbon tax is coming from an unexpected player in the climate change game: Big Oil. It’s a strategic maneuver by oil and gas companies to head off tougher regulatory actions by President Biden and the Democratic-run Congress.

A carbon tax functions as a surcharge on goods and services or industries that contribute to carbon emissions into the earth’s atmosphere. Previous carbon-pricing proposals have been both broad, impacting every consumer, and narrow, with only certain industries like coal and oil being impacted.

One “conservative” carbon tax proposal, authored by former Republican Secretaries of States James Baker and George Schultz, would specifically target oil and natural gas refineries “or the first point where fossil fuels enter the economy.”

A carbon tax’s impact and complexities have long failed to generate traction outside of environmentalist circles. That may be changing, however.

Since President Biden won the 2020 general election, the nation’s leading energy and business groups have softened their position.

Earlier this month, the American Petroleum Institute began considering whether to endorse a carbon tax. The group, which represents more than 600 oil and gas companies including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, is likely to embrace some sort of carbon-pricing proposal.

The fact was made clear this week when oil and gas executives met at the White House with Mr. Biden’s domestic climate advisor. After the meeting, the executives pledged to support the administration in making “it more expensive to emit the gases that contribute to climate change.”

A similar shift is occurring within the ranks of big business. In January, the United States Chamber of Commerce signaled it was open to a “market-based” solution to climate change. The Chamber clarified at the time that a carbon tax could fit that metric, depending on how it was designed and implemented.

Neither the American Petroleum Institute nor the Chamber of Commerce immediately responded to requests for this story.

Myron Ebell, the director of the conservative Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Center for Energy and Environment, argued the embrace of carbon pricing resulted from a desire by companies to “advantage themselves.” The maneuvering, according to Mr. Ebell, started long before the Biden administration took office.

“Most of the major oil companies, starting with the European ones, have supported a carbon tax for a long time,” he told the Washington Times. “Of course they haven’t lobbied for it fully. They’ve generally proposed it though to disadvantage coal over natural gas, since the latter is much less carbon-intensive.”

A similar calculus, contended Mr. Ebell, was now being used in hopes of “easing up the war on Big Oil.”

“The belief by some oil and energy companies appears to be that if there is a [carbon] tax they would no longer be target number one,” he said. “A carbon tax is much less harmful to the bottom line of an oil company than all of these regulatory assaults on them at the federal level.”

“They can pass that tax much easier on to consumers,” Mr. Ebell said.

The increasing openness to a carbon tax among some segments of the energy industry comes as President Biden has promised to make combating climate a “whole of government” agenda.

As part of that pledge, Mr. Biden has reentered the Paris Climate Agreement, committing the U.S. to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To reach that goal the administration has signaled that it will mobilize the full power of the federal government’s regulatory agencies.

