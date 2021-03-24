WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A south-central Kansas man has been sentenced to a year of probation for what prosecutors say was his repeated impersonation of a law enforcement officer over a 15-month period.

Kory Michael Farmer, 34, of Derby, was sentenced after pleading guilty last week in Sedgwick County District Court to one count of misdemeanor false impersonation, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Court documents say Farmer was caught impersonating a law enforcement officer multiple times between August 2019 and November 2020, in which witnesses reported he operated a pickup truck outfitted with emergency lights and sirens and weaved recklessly through traffic as he sought to stop other motorists. But he wasn’t arrested until Nov. 16 when he engaged in a confrontation with two detectives driving an unmarked sheriff’s car in which he cursed at the detectives and claimed to be a warrant officer for a district attorney.

Farmer was initially charged with five counts of false impersonation. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss four counts in exchange for his guilty plea to the single count.

As part of the deal, Farmer agreed to forfeit guns, tactical gear and other law-enforcement type equipment seized by authorities and ordered to sell the truck. He also had to surrender his Kansas licenses to be a private investigator and a bail enforcement agent and is barred from working in any law enforcement, security or bond and bounty-hunting type of job.

