___

March 24

The Daytona Beach News-Journal on dropping Daylight Saving Time:

Nine days ago (if you were awake) you may have been watching as the clock on your cell phone leaped from 1:59 a.m. to 3 a.m. And just like that - bam! - an hour disappeared, swallowed in the maw of Daylight Saving Time. Even if you were happily snoozing, you most assuredly felt the loss the next day. More than 50 percent of Americans say they get up by 6:30 a.m. or earlier, so for the majority of us, our normal wakeup alarms started blaring well before the sun was up, leaving us feeling groggy, disoriented and worn out.

And while most of us probably feel as if we’ve regained our balance since then, there’s ample scientific evidence suggesting that most human beings are simply hard-wired to awaken when the sun is up. The impacts of forced pre-dawn awakening are particularly pervasive for younger people - and accumulated over decades, lead to dramatic increases in risk of diabetes, cancer, heart attacks and other ailments. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society recently renewed their call to switch to year-round standard time, citing research showing that injuries and deaths from medical errors increased nearly 19 percent after Daylight Saving Time kicked in.

There’s also the far more immediate problem of a time shift that sends zombie-eyed children stumbling toward bus stops or biking to school before dawn for several months during the winter. Apart from the readily apparent practical dangers, add research showing that children forced to wake up before they are ready usually don’t learn or perform as well as students whose days align with the sunrise.

So why are lawmakers so focused on shifting the nation toward year-round Daylight Saving Time, instead of back to Standard Time? That’s the solution being pushed by Sen. Marco Rubio, and the one approved by Florida lawmakers in 2018 (though to actually make that shift, Congress would have to sign off).

The sun rises north of Ormond Beach.

As it often does, the answer boils down to money. We admit there are compelling economic arguments behind a swap that gives Americans an extra hour of daylight in the evening, which for many means more time for sports and leisure activities that get money flowing - such as shopping, dining out and, in one often-cited study from the late 1980s, playing golf. At the time, the golf industry estimated the value of Daylight Saving Time as $200 million or more. Of course, golf’s popularity has plunged since then. (We’d be intrigued to hear the projected impacts of clock-changing on pickleball. We suspect those players prefer the morning-sunshine-boosting benefits of Standard Time.)

Those economic arguments, pressed by some of the nation’s most powerful business interests, have been used to support the “creep” of Daylight Saving Time, to the point where the United States observes DST eight months a year. However, some of their claims, such as a contention that Daylight Saving Time reduces energy consumption, have been undermined by further research, and other claimed economic benefits turn out to be poorly documented as well. Pit those guesstimates against the solid body of evidence supporting Standard Time - which researchers have established promotes more and better-quality sleep - as the healthier option for most Americans, and it should be clear: Health wins. Look on the bright side: Nobody can argue with the premise that live Americans spend more money than dead ones.

Of course, no option will satisfy everyone. A switch to year-round Standard Time would have the sun setting as early as 5:24 p.m. in December on Florida’s East Coast. And no time shift can accommodate those circadian oddballs known colloquially as “night owls.”

But Rubio and state lawmakers should acknowledge, by now, that the plan to go to year-round Daylight Saving Time is a bust. And there have always been huge logistical barriers to yanking Florida out of sync with other East-coast states, as state lawmakers have proposed; it’s bad enough that a portion of the Panhandle actually juts into the Central Time Zone.

For those lawmakers and policy leaders tired of switching their clocks, we suggest this: Instead of trying to spring forward to year-round Daylight Saving time, fall back to good old Standard Time. Make the shift nationwide. It makes the most sense.

Online: https://www.news-journalonline.com

___

March 23

The Miami Herald on learning lessons from Spring Break ahead of future holidays:

We’re not quite sure what to call what’s going on in South Beach, but it sure isn’t spring break.

Not with exponentially larger volumes of people now than in the past. Not with peaceful days turning into raucous, combustible nights. Not with two men from North Carolina under arrest, accused of drugging and raping a woman who later died in her hotel room. Not with college students - particularly Black college students - here for nothing but fun being unfairly lumped in with gangs who have imported their warfare from far beyond Miami Beach and brought their guns with them. At least 102 weapons have been confiscated over the past few weeks, Police Chief Rick Clements told the Editorial Board on Monday.

“They were not supposed to be carrying, they had no concealed-weapon permit,” Clements said. “Or they were convicted felons or the gun was used in a felony.”

And did police overreact by firing tear gas and pepper balls to clear a post-curfew crowd? Was the Coral Gables SWAT van necessary? Clements said that, “Coral Gables sent us an interdiction team, in case there is an event that requires that they use the vehicle to extract officers who are trapped.”

But according to some prominent African Americans locally, that vehicle was just another sign of law-enforcement overkill.

This breakdown in perspective is a perennial. Public safety and fair treatment should not be at odds. “I want to be able to make this work, no one wants to have to mobilize to keep people safe,” Clements told the Board. “How do we get there? I want to sit down from people from all areas of responsibility in the community to get there.”

Clements should follow through. And aggrieved leaders should, too.

But this much is clear, as Mayor Dan Gelber told the Editorial Board on Sunday: “One, there were too many people, a volume of people we’re not accustomed to having. Two, a small percentage of people come with bad intentions. Rival gangs come in. We’ve had bad incidents at The Licking,” a popular Washington Avenue restaurant that, in the past, has been the site of shootings outside its doors.

“Three, there’s a pandemic,” Gelber said. “It’s bizarre that it’s almost an afterthought.”

“We distributed 6,800 masks on a single day,” he said.

In an emergency meeting on Sunday, city commissioners approved extending on a week-to-week basis a curfew the mayor imposed the night before and keeping causeway closures in force for the rest of spring break. Smart move, by the way, to exempt Beach residents, hotel guests and local business employees from the causeway shutdown. They were really ticked Saturday night, when it took them up to four hours to get home.

While some commissioners were overly concerned about “messaging” that is being seen around the world, we appreciate the mayor’s clear-eyed view, the better to lead to solutions. “People are mad when I say things are bad,” he said. “But there are videos on every single channel.”

He added: “I’m not going to say everything’s great.”

He’s absolutely right. It’ll be Memorial Day weekend soon enough - another Miami Beach party weekend and another test of how Miami Beach handles itself, and the young crowds.

Because it’s clear that spring break is broken.

Online: https://www.miamiherald.com

___

March 19

The Gainesville Sun on proposals to charge companies that want to bottle Florida spring water:

Florida shouldn’t be giving away groundwater to profit water-bottling companies without getting money back to restore the natural springs being affected.

Proposals to charge a fee to water bottlers would help keep the cost of spring restoration projects from falling on the backs of other Florida taxpayers.

Certainly the best option would be for the state to just reject damaging permits. The excessive pumping and pollution of groundwater harms Florida’s springs as well as the state’s drinking water supply.

International companies are making huge profits selling that water to Floridians and other customers in plastic bottles. Nestle announced last month that it was selling its North American water brands to two private equity firms for $4.3 billion.

The announcement came in the same week that the Suwannee River Water Management District board approved a permit allowing nearly 1 million gallons of groundwater per day to be withdrawn at Ginnie Springs for Nestle’s water-bottling plant.

The permit is actually held by Seven Springs Water Co., which is affiliated with the family that runs a popular camping and tubing site at Ginnie Springs. Seven Springs pays just a $115 one-time permit fee to the state and gets paid an undisclosed amount to supply the water to the bottling plant.

Florida taxpayers are left paying for whatever damage is done to the springs and aquifer by excessive pumping. The flow of the Santa Fe River and the springs feeding it - including the springs at Ginnie Springs - has declined by about 200 million gallons from historic levels, according to a recent report from the High Springs-based Florida Springs Institute.

The state continues to spend millions of dollars annually on buying land near springs and other restoration projects rather than limit excessive pumping and nutrient pollution through permitting and regulations. If the water districts are just going to continue issuing permits to bottlers, they might as well get something more substantial in return.

University of Florida law professor emeritus Joe Little, who has been involved in legal challenges to the Nestle permit by environmental groups, has cited state law in arguing that allowing a private company to pump water without paying the state a fair rate does not serve the public interest.

“You’re giving away something that belongs to us,” Little told the Tampa Bay Times for a recent story on the issue.

Little did not recommend a price for the water, but two bills introduced by Democratic state lawmakers this year would set specific fees. Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, has proposed a 12.5 cent excise tax on every gallon pumped for bottling - with the revenue going into a fund that helps pay for replacing septic systems that are causing groundwater pollution across the state.

Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, has proposed a 5 cent per gallon fee on water used for bottling, with the revenue being directed to water management districts. But both bills failed to get support previously in the Legislature, with a Nestle lobbyist arguing that such costs would cause the company to look to other states for water.

The bottling plant at Ginnie Springs provides jobs and tax revenue, but so do the tourists who visit the Santa Fe River and its springs. Water bottlers should be charged a fee that pays to help restore springs so they can continue to be enjoyed by everyone.

Online: https://www.gainesville.com

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.