Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday he expects AstraZeneca to “come out with a modified statement” after data monitors accused the company of using outdated trial data to tout a higher efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The drugmaker said its vaccine was 79% effective against all forms of disease in a press release Monday, though monitors publicly signaled the company used a data set that didn’t incorporate more recent data.

“The data and safety monitoring board was quite concerned that the data that was reflected in the press release was not the most recent, updated data that was more accurately reflective of what the vaccine efficacy point was,” said Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in a White House COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.

Some reports say the efficacy rate from the U.S. trial may be closer to 69%-74%. That’s still quite good, and could help wrangle the pandemic, but the dustup raised issues around transparency and trust.

AstraZeneca said it used a cutoff date of Feb. 17 in its analysis released Monday and will relay new information this week.

Federal officials characterized the controversy as a bump in the road. They said the Food and Drug Administration will take a rigorous look at all the data before deciding whether to grant emergency approval in the U.S.

“We never look at the numbers in a press release to make that determination, that’s always a much more in-depth submission,” Biden adviser Andy Slavitt said. “I would urge us not to focus on the process of the last couple of days.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine is in widespread use in the U.K. and is being used in Europe, although it ran into hiccups over reports of blood clotting, forcing regulators to reassure the public.

The U.S. is dispatching 27 million doses this week of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and the one-dose version from Johnson & Johnson.

About two-thirds of the supply will go to states and territories for distribution under their frameworks. The rest will go straight to retail pharmacies and community health centers.

So far, one in three U.S. adults — a quarter of the overall population — has received at least one dose of a vaccine. More than one in six American adults is fully vaccinated.

Roughly 84 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Put another way, no country has vaccinated more people than the U.S.,” Mr. Slavitt said.

Dr. Fauci said a recent analysis of Texas health workers who received the vaccine underscored their power.

The study found 234 infections among 8,000 unvaccinated workers at a Dallas medical center and 112 infections in 6,000 workers who were partially vaccinated with one dose. But among those fully vaccinated, there were only four infections among over 8,100 employees.

“A 0.05% infection rate among fully vaccinated employees — a real proof-positive of the importance of vaccination,” Dr. Fauci said.

Officials tempered their enthusiasm with concerns about flatlining case counts in the U.S. while the vaccine campaign continues.

“We’re still hanging out at 55,000 cases a day and we’re watching what’s happening people in people who are vacationing right now and that concerns me a lot,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She cited footage of spring breakers who are partying without taking the usual COVID-19 precautions.

Dr. Fauci said the nation is “at the corner.”

“Whether or not we’re going to be turning the corner still remains to be seen,” Dr. Fauci said. “We do have a lot of challenges in front of us with regard to the high level of daily infections.

“When you’re at that level I don’t think you can declare victory and say you’ve turned the corner,” he said. “You’ve got to continue to do what we’re doing — more vaccinations and continue to do public health measures until we actually do turn the corner.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.