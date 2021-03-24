Vice President Kamala Harris will join former President Bill Clinton for a discussion about “empowering women and girls” Friday, the Clinton Foundation announced.

The foundation said in a press release Tuesday that Ms. Harris and the former president will have a “one-on-one conversation” about the “impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, and empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world.”

News of the event, hosted by the foundation’s Clinton Global Initiative University in partnership with Howard University, Ms. Harris’ alma mater, sparked a backlash from both sides of the aisle on social media due to Mr. Clinton’s controversial treatment of women in light of the #MeToo movement.

Juanita Broaddrick, who famously accused Mr. Clinton of rape in 1999, responded to the news in disbelief.

Is this a fucking joke? This pervert …….. who raped me….is going to talk about empowering women….with a woman who spread her legs for power…. https://t.co/8b0bSYyfKu — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 24, 2021

Ms. Broaddrick accused Mr. Clinton, then-Arkansas attorney general, of raping her in a Little Rock hotel room while she was volunteering for his 1978 gubernatorial bid. He has denied the accusation through attorneys.

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who last year accused now-President Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, also weighed in on Friday’s discussion involving Ms. Harris.

The most amazing thing about the elite Democrats is both the hypocrisy and arrogance wrapped in lack of self awareness.



Bill Clinton is going to discuss girls and women with Kamala Harris Friday… Really? Seriously? https://t.co/hXAJ4wGGd3 — Tara Reade 🦋 (@ReadeAlexandra) March 24, 2021

Friday’s discussion is part of a four-day event that will also include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, activist Stacey Abrams, and D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser, among others, to “explore topics on COVID-19 recovery, empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world, restoring faith in democracy, environmental justice, and creating systemic change,” according to the press release.

Is this a comedy sketch or are they seriously trying to present Bill Clinton as a champion of women? Any thoughts on that, @atensnut? https://t.co/oAvDjwKbCC — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 24, 2021

If @KamalaHarris cared about empowering women she would put the #EqualityAct in a paper shredder and keep the biological men out of girls bathrooms and sports.



And the conversation with Bill Clinton about empowering women, well that’s a whole different issue. https://t.co/Jt6fdIFEeb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 24, 2021

Treating Bill Clinton as an authority on empowering women and girls seems…distasteful and out of touch? https://t.co/Y2SYEj4GDe — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) March 24, 2021

Maybe Bill Clinton isn’t the best person to talk about empowering women and girls in the US?



Just a thought. 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/tJtASFbD1V — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 24, 2021

“Bill Clinton” + “impact on women” = NO.

Please stop doing this. https://t.co/NAGhMZmVn9 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 24, 2021

