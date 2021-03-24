SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A Sacramento man was arrested for allegedly leaving a pipe bomb and a homemade gun near an elementary school, authorities said Wednesday.

Gustavo Aguilar, 57, was booked into jail on suspicion of four felony charges and released on $25,000 bail, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office statement. A sheriff’s website listed him as being released on Wednesday.

No other details were immediately released.

It wasn’t immediately whether Aguilar had an attorney who could speak for him.

A pipe bomb filled with metal shrapnel, putty, firecrackers and gasoline was discovered on March 2 on a sidewalk in front of Ethel I. Baker Elementary School.

Also found was a zip gun made of steel pipe and a 12-gauge shotgun round.

A sheriff’s bomb disposal team made the devices safe.

The school is a learning hub for children who have trouble with distance learning at home and authorities said nearly 50 youngsters had been scheduled to attend that day but they were turned away after the devices were spotted that morning.

