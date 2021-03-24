Michael Moore says this week’s deadly shooting in Boulder, Colorado is evidence that “people can come from all over the world and truly assimilate into our beloved American culture.”

The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director’s suggestion that America has a monopoly on violent and deadly crime came in the wake of a King Soopers supermarket shooting in which 10 people died from the gunfire.

Police arrested a 21-year-old suspect — a naturalized U.S. citizen from Syria — Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arvada after the massacre.

“The life of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa shows that people can come from all over the world and truly assimilate into our beloved American culture,” Mr. Moore tweeted Tuedsay.

His cynicism did not sit well with readers.

Some responses by political commentators on the platform include:

Dave Rubin: “What a vile creature you have become.”

Jessica O’Donnell: “Just gave up on being any sort of decent human then, huh?”

Mark Dice: “Turn off CNN.”

Ryan Fournier: “Imagine typing this out, reading it, and thinking this is THE tweet.”

Ian Miles Cheong: “I liked you better as a human impersonator.”

Obianuju Ekeocha: “Wow. You do hate your country, don’t you?”

Mr. Alissa, a graduate of West High School in 2018, is believed by authorities to have acted alone and is awaiting a court appearance for murder and other charges.

The life of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa shows that people can come from all over the world and truly assimilate into our beloved American culture. pic.twitter.com/snDMnGUG0i — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 24, 2021

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.