NEW LENOX, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man faces a felony hate crime charge after he allegedly shouted “white power” and raised his arm in a Nazi salute to a family that included two Black children, authorities said.

According to New Lenox Police, the woman and her children were getting into their vehicle outside a Walgreens on Thursday when Justyn Giarraputo, 37, of unincorporated New Lenox, sitting in a car allegedly shouted and gestured at the family.

Police told the (Tinley Park) Southtown Star that the woman took a photograph of the license plate on Giarraputo’s vehicle and contacted police. The next day, police interviewed Giarraputo at his home and then presented their findings to the Will County State’s Attorney’s office.

Giarraputo was subsequently arrested on the felony hate crime charge as well as a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. He was released from the Will County jail on Saturday after posting $5,000 bond.

It was not immediately clear if Giarraputo has retained an attorney. He could not be reached for comment because he does not have a listed telephone number.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.