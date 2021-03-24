House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday vowed to close the pay gap between women and men and urged the Senate to act quickly to pass measures her Democrats will be sending the upper chamber as soon as next month.

“Democrats renew our efforts to ensure all women are empowered to succeed in our economy — because when women succeed, America succeeds,” the California Democrat said as part of Congress’ observance of Equal Pay Day.

A House committee was expected later Wednesday to approve the Paycheck Fairness Act that, among other things, would require employers who pay men more than women to explain to the government why and make it easier for women to file class-action lawsuits over wage disparities.

“Next month, the House will pass this critical legislation to strengthen and modernize the Equal Pay Act and send it to the Senate where they must act swiftly to join us in delivering results for America’s women,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

Decades after Congress passed the Equal Pay Act of 1963, women on average still make only 82 cents for every dollar earned by men. Black women are paid 63 cents and Latina women make only 55 cents compared to every dollar earned by men, according to studies cited by Democrats.

“This is a disgrace, and it has long-term consequences for women and families,” House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn B. Maloney, New York Democrat, said at a hearing to mark Equal Pay Day.

Mrs. Maloney said the coronavirus pandemic has particularly hurt women workers.

“Women comprise a majority of health care and other social services workers, and have disproportionately shouldered the burden of the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

Mrs. Maloney cited other bills House Democrats are pushing, including a measure expected to pass the Education and Labor Committee that would require employers to make accommodation for pregnant women and bar not hiring or promoting them because of their pregnancies.

Republicans challenged the premises behind the equal-pay agenda.

Rep. Pat Fallon, Texas Republican, questioned whether men are unfairly paid more than women and said the government should stay out of what companies pay workers.

“We live in a market-based, free-enterprise economy,” Mr. Fallon said at the hearing. “And generally speaking the more than the central government — or in our case, the federal government — meddles with the private sector and nibbles away at their liberty, the worse off the private sector is.”

He questioned figures saying men are paid more than women.

“It’s unfair not to take into account other factors,” Mr. Fallon said. “For instance, the job itself, the skill level of the employee, the experience of that employee, the hours worked by that employee.”

That drew outrage from Rep. Gerald Connolly, Virginia Democrat, who noted that that women had been discriminated against in entering certain careers.

“Oh my God,” he said in response to Mr. Fallon. “What we just heard requires you to forget a blatant history of education and discrimination with respect to women’s careers.”

