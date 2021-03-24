GARNER, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s State Highway Patrol says that possible charges could be filed after a 6-year-old boy was believed to have been struck by a truck in the Garner area.

The News & Observer reports that investigators found a truck with front-end damage that is believed to have struck the boy on Tuesday night.

Authorities identified the child as Fred Lamont Woodard Jr. He was found on the shoulder of N.C. 50 near just before 11 p.m. and died at a hospital a short time later.

Investigators with the Highway Patrol and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said they found a white Ford F-150 with front damage. The highway patrol said that a 73-year-old Raleigh man has been identified as the driver.

The Highway Patrol said it will work with the Wake County District Attorney’s office on any possible criminal charges.

