PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) - A tenant in a suburban Seattle apartment complex shot two men after three people entered the residence intending to “commit a burglary or home invasion robbery,” police said.

Puyallup police investigators believe three men were armed when they entered a Riverside Park Apartments unit around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, The Seattle Times reported.

Inside the residence, the men were confronted by a 19-year-old who fired multiple rounds at them, police said. The two shooting victims were taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition, police said. The third suspect is being sought.

“Officers arrived to find a very chaotic scene with two individuals having been shot and multiple reports of individuals and vehicles fleeing the area. The two individuals who had been shot, both of whom were males in their early 20s, were located some distance from each other,” police said on Twitter.

Police said investigators do not believe the incident is random.

Puyallup police said the tenant’s self-defense claim will be evaluated to ensure it is within state law once criminal charges are filed against the suspects. Police said the 19-year-old is cooperating in the investigation.

