Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday is scheduled to sign legislation that will make Virginia the first state in the South and the 23rd nationally to abolish the death penalty.

Mr. Northam, a Democrat, is set to tour the death chamber at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarrett before signing off on the new law that will ensure it is never used again.

The Democrat-controlled General Assembly passed the legislation last month after years of unsuccessful attempts.

The commonwealth has the highest rate of executions nationwide with nearly 1,400 executions during its colonial days, and 113 executions since capital punishment was re-established by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1976.

