RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The death of a man found in a residential garage in Rapid City is an apparent homicide, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the property about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on an unconscious male.

Officers found the man dead in the garage and saw that he had injuries consistent with a homicide, police said. Authorities have not provided details on the victim’s injuries.

Officers interviewed a number of people at the residence and determined a 40-year-old Rapid City man is a person of interest in the investigation. Police have been looking for him.

The victim has not been identified.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

