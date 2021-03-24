OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) - Attorneys gave opening statements Wednesday in the attempted murder trial of two men accused of a violent home-invasion robbery that led to the fatal 2018 shooting of a third suspect by police.

Wapello County prosecutors told the jury they will hear evidence showing Michael Bibby, 35, and Dalton Cook, 26, both of Ottumwa, guilty of attempted murder, as well as robbery, burglary and willful injury counts, the Ottumwa Courier reported.

Defense attorneys for the men said the state’s case lacks crucial evidence to prove all the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Authorities say Bibby and Cook were among three men who broke into an Ottumwa home on Aug. 3, 2018, and shot and seriously injured a man in front of the home. The three fled and were later intercepted by Ottumwa police officers near Liberty Elementary School, where the shootout occurred.

One of the men, David Roy White of Fairfield, was fatally shot by police, authorities said. Bibby also was shot, but survived. Police later arrested Cook following a manhunt. No officers were injured in the shootout.

The trial is expected to run through much of next week.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.