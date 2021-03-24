CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A U.S. Marshal was shot Wednesday in Ohio while serving an arrest warrant, as was the person the officer was pursuing, authorities said.

The officer was shot in Canton while tracking a suspect wanted in another state, U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott told media outlets.

Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo tells WEWS-TV that U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest a man at an apartment complex when the officer and the suspect were shot.

Their conditions weren’t immediately available. Both were taken to hospitals, Angelo said.

Elliott said authorities would provide more information Wednesday evening.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.