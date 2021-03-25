RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (AP) - Two men died in a vehicle outside a suburban Detroit police department early Thursday after a woman drove the two shooting victims to the station in search of help, police said.

After the two men were shot in Ecorse about 5:30 a.m., police said a woman drove the wounded men in the backseat of a vehicle from Ecorse to the River Rouge Police Department in search of help. Another female passenger was in the vehicle, police said.

The two women asked officers for help before the wounded men died in the vehicle outside the station, police said.

The two shooting victims were in their 20s, police said.

Additional details on the shooting were not immediately available. Ecorse police are leading the investigation into the deadly shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.