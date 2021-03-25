DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) - A Dodge City man whose body was found during the weekend died from a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Zacarias Giannino, 18, of Dodge City, was found dead Sunday in a secluded area but police believe he was killed on Jan. 28, Chief Drew Francis said.

Tyree Jackson, 19, and Lakendria Lewis, 31, both of Dodge City, were arrested Tuesday. They were booked into the Ford County Jail on possible charges of first-degree murder.

Two juveniles were arrested in connection with the shooting early Wednesday - one on an active warrant and another on interference with law enforcement and criminal desecration, The Dodge City Daily Globe reported.

Francis said the victim’s body was hidden outdoors in a secluded area and extremely cold weather since he was shot preserved the remains.

His death was the first homicide in Dodge City since 2018.

