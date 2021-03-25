PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials say four people are being monitored for the Ebola virus in Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority says officials are monitoring four people who recently visited Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, KOIN-TV reported.

Those two countries have regions currently experiencing Ebola outbreaks. The individuals returned to Oregon in early March and have since been in contact with the state and local public health departments.

They will be monitored to determine any risk factor of exposure and to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of their families and the community.

“We want to make sure these individuals have the support they need to monitor their health, stay in contact with public health officials and safely get help with medical services if it comes to that,” said Richard Leman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Health Security, Preparedness and Response at the OHA Public Health Division.

People contract Ebola through blood or bodily fluid exchange in direct, intimate contact. A person would have to be symptomatic, with a high fever for example, to transmit it.

As of March 24, Guinea had reported 18 cases and nine deaths related to Ebola outbreaks. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has reported 12 Ebola cases and six Ebola-related deaths.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.