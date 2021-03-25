President Biden said the GOP-led efforts to tighten voting laws in various states “make Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle.”

Mr. Biden said the election integrity push is “un-American.”

“It is sick,” he said at a press conference. “It is sick.”

Mr. Biden said he is going to counter the efforts by promoting the House-passed bill that would enact a sweeping expansion of federal voting rights, and said he plans to educate the American people on the issue.

“I am convinced that we will be able to stop this because it is the most pernicious thing,” he said. “This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle.”

