President Biden said Thursday that he plans to run for reelection in 2024.

“The answer is yes — my plan is to run for reelection,” Mr. Biden said at his first formal press conference since taking office. “That’s my expectation.”

Mr. Biden, 78, is the oldest-ever U.S. president.

Former President Trump filed for his own reelection bid on Inauguration Day in 2017.

“My predecessor,” Mr. Biden said when asked about Mr. Trump’s early moves on his own reelection. “Oh, God — I miss him.”

