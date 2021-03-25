President Biden on Thursday promised that “we will leave” Afghanistan but strongly suggested his administration will brush off a looming May 1 withdrawal deadline put in place by his predecessor.

At a White House press conference, Mr. Biden tried to stick by his campaign promise that it’s time for the U.S. to end its involvement in the Afghanistan conflict, which is now the longest war in American history. He did not, however, give a specific timetable.

“It’s going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline just in terms of tactical reasons. It’s hard to get those troops out,” the president said. “It is not my intention to stay there for a long time, but the question is how and in what circumstances” the U.S. eventually exits the country.

“We are not staying a long time,” he continued. “We will leave. The question is when we leave.”

Pressed on the timeline, Mr. Biden said he “can’t picture” U.S. forces being in the country by next year.

There are currently about 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Those service members are supposed to withdraw by May 1 under a deal former President Trump struck with the Taliban.

That agreement called for the U.S. exit in exchange for a reduction in violence and a guarantee from the Taliban that Afghanistan would never again be used as a safe haven by terrorist groups such as al Qaeda. The pact also called for direct talks between the Taliban and the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.

Virtually all observers agree that the Taliban has not lived up to its end of the deal.

